Range Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $50.66.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

