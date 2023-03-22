Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

ADI opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

