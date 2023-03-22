Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $93.04 and last traded at $94.02. 17,338,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 59,776,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.84.

Specifically, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More

