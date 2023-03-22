Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

