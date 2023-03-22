MBL Wealth LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MBL Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

