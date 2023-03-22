Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 8,205 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 48,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 270,826 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,049,000 after acquiring an additional 34,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

