First National Bank of South Miami Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

