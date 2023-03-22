S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $341.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

