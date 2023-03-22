Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 222 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $270.21 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

