CMH Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.63 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

