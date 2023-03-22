AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

