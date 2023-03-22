E&G Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 500 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Roper Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.70.

NYSE:ROP opened at $430.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $431.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.