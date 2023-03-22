Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

