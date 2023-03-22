Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,094 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

