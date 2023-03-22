Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.55 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,553 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $197.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

