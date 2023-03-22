Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $553,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $336.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

