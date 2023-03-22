Cooper Financial Group Has $632,000 Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.54. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $135.17.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

