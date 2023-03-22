Cooper Financial Group Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after buying an additional 1,202,359 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $78.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
