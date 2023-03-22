Cooper Financial Group Increases Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 917,150 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.