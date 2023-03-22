Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE DUK opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.73. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

