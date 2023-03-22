Cooper Financial Group Acquires 2,379 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

