Cooper Financial Group Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.64.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.