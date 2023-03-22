Cooper Financial Group Sells 1,142 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 564,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,886,000 after buying an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $2,664,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

