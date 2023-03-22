Cooper Financial Group Makes New $381,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $515.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $537.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

