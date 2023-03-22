Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $128.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.