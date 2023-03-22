Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,710 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

