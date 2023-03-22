iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $220.15 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

