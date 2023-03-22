Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,111 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after buying an additional 912,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.