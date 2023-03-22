Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 534 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA opened at $354.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

