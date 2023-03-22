Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,006 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $402.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

