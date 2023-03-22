Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 3.6 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.76 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

