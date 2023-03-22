Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $220.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.63.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.84. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.