Foot Locker, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Shares of FL opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.45%.

In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

