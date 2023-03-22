Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys Shares of 57 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.26.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $469.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

