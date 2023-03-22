Allworth Financial LP Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
