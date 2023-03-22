Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $189.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

