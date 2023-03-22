1,086 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 2.5 %

CB opened at $194.29 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.46. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.92.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.