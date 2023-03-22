Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $229.87. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.