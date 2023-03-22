Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a market cap of $188.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,545,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,545,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,718 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,660. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

