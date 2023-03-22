Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after buying an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,781,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $371.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.89. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

