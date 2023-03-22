Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $935,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $289.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $293.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.51 and its 200 day moving average is $303.69.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

