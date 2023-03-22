CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $108.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

