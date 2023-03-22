Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

