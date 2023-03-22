Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 18,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Insider Activity

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.52. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $303.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

