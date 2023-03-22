Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.5% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 71,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.