Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 3.1 %

CVX opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average is $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

