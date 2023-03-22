Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 62,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $435.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

