Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 12,600 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.