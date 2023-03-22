Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
