Corundum Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,241,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,262,000 after acquiring an additional 514,262 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.89 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $400.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

